Who’s in, who’s out and more news from the races for Georgia Senate and governor.
Updated 52 minutes ago
There’s more than a year to go until the 2026 midterm election. But in battleground Georgia, the races for U.S. Senate, governor and a host of other contests are already heating up. Georgia has played a critical role in recent elections, and it’s expected to again prove a bellwether.
At the state Capitol, there’s a wide-open race to replace Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is prevented by term limits from running for reelection.
In Washington, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, is seeking a second term and trying to prove that Georgia is still a swing state, despite backing Donald Trump for president in November.
Then there are a host of down-ballot races — from statewide constitutional officers to members of Congress to state legislators.
David Wickert
1752687660
Raffensperger returns First Liberty contributions
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger apparently became one of the first Georgia politicians to return campaign contributions from the Frost family, owners of the scandal-ridden First Liberty Building & Loan.
It’s not clear who received the contributions in question. But pressure has been mounting on candidates to return them.
On Monday, Raffensperger called on candidates to return the money. And on Wednesday he made a show of returning his own contributions – $8,417.15. He made the check payable to S. Gregory Hays, the court-appointed receiver overseeing First Liberty’s finances.
Politically Georgia
1752686751
Tax attack
Democrats are hoping to weaponize President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law to win over swing voters. Now they’re unveiling a new initiative to hammer that argument home.
The Democratic National Committee unveiled TrumpTax.com this morning to show how Georgians are impacted by federal cuts to Medicaid and other public programs, and the impact of his tariffs.
“While Trump plunges our economy towards crisis, the Trump Tax guarantees Georgians will feel the pain from his disastrous economic agenda,” DNC chair Ken Martin said.
Republicans, of course, are also making a bet that extending Trump’s tax cuts as well as bolstering immigration enforcement and national security spending will pay dividends in the midterms. Nearly every senior Georgia GOP official has endorsed the Trump-backed package.
Sanford Bishop doesn't have any opponent but still brings in the cash
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop's southwest Georgia district is the only competitive congressional seat in the state. But the Albany Democrat is still the favorite given his wide name recognition and the district's slight Democratic majority.
Bishop has shaken off Republican challengers in recent elections cycles. So far, no Republican has paperwork to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2026, but it is likely there will eventually be at least one.
In the meantime, Bishop continues to build a war chest.
In the three-month reporting period that ended June 30, he raised $287,801 and has $264,189 in the bank.
Caleb Groves
1752683988
Hubbard takes the Democratic nomination in PSC primary runoff
Hubbard, who founded a clean energy nonprofit called Georgia Center for Energy Solutions, will now challenge incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson in November, seeking to break the GOP’s nearly two-decade hold on the PSC.
In 2006, Republican Chuck Eaton defeated the sole Democrat on the board, David L. Burgess, resulting in the GOP holding all five seats.
"Power bills are skyrocketing, no one is holding the current Republican PSC accountable and voters have the power to change that," Hubbard said.
Adam Beam
1752683982
Shelly Hutchinson to resign next month
State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson plans to resign next month to care for a family member who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The Democratic lawmaker's last day in office will be Aug. 4.
Hutchinson called it "one of the most difficult decisions of my life."
The departure creates a vacancy in the Gwinnett-based district to be filled by a special election called by the governor.
Shannon McCaffrey
1752683972
