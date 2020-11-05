X

Presidential race tightens in Georgia as more votes counted

November 4, 2020 Atlanta: Fulton County election workers started counting and scanning ballots again on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020 as the State and the Nation waited for the results. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Politics | 7 minutes ago
By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joe Biden pulled within 40,000 votes of President Donald Trump in Georgia as election workers continued to count tens of thousands of absentee ballots.

The race grew closer throughout the day Wednesday, with Trump’s margin continuing to shrink.

At least 89,000 absentee ballots, concentrated in metro Atlanta and Savannah, remained to be tallied. County election officials said they’ll complete most of their counts late Wednesday.

Biden would need to win roughly 70% of outstanding ballots to overtake Trump in Georgia.

At stake are Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, which could be enough for swing Biden over the 270 votes needed nationwide to become president, according to counts by The Associated Press.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.