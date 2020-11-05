Presidential race tightens in Georgia as more votes counted

Joe Biden pulled within 40,000 votes of President Donald Trump in Georgia as election workers continued to count tens of thousands of absentee ballots.
The race grew closer throughout the day Wednesday, with Trump’s margin continuing to shrink.
At least 89,000 absentee ballots, concentrated in metro Atlanta and Savannah, remained to be tallied. County election officials said they’ll complete most of their counts late Wednesday.
Biden would need to win roughly 70% of outstanding ballots to overtake Trump in Georgia.
At stake are Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, which could be enough for swing Biden over the 270 votes needed nationwide to become president, according to counts by The Associated Press.