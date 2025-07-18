But the cash infusion is already reshaping the playing field. With millions pouring in, candidates are building out their infrastructure months ahead of the traditional campaign season.

The race for campaign cash is also supercharged by a 2021 state law that allows nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and other legislative leaders raise unlimited funds through leadership committees — a tool that helped Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams shatter fundraising records in their 2022 rematch.

The law is under fire by a top candidate for governor. Attorney General Chris Carr filed an ethics complaint on Thursday arguing it gives his GOP rival, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, an unfair advantage by allowing Jones to stockpile millions while Carr and others can only raise a maximum of $26,400 from each donor.

Senate

Ossoff is a fundraising juggernaut. And so far, there’s no runaway Republican favorite to challenge him.

A review of second-quarter disclosures covering April to June shows he didn’t just close the quarter with more than $15 million in his campaign account. Federal records show the Democratic incumbent has raised more money since 2021 than any other member of Congress facing voters in 2026.

His total haul: nearly $42 million since his 2021 runoff victory — about $15 million more than the next closest U.S. senator on the list, Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey, who built a national fundraising base during his 2020 presidential campaign.

The two most prominent Republicans in the race, by contrast, raised a fraction of Ossoff’s haul. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter reported $4 million on hand, aided by a $2 million personal loan. Insurance Commissioner John King disclosed about $450,000 in the bank.

That financial gap could encourage other Republicans to jump in. Former football coach Derek Dooley has met with key donors in Atlanta and Washington as he readies a potential bid. And U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson has repeatedly teased a run.

Governor

Jones is one of the wealthiest politicians in Georgia — and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Jones, who confirmed the worst kept secret in state politics by officially entering the race for governor this month, reported roughly $14.3 million cash on hand — including a $10 million personal loan.

That ratchets up the pressure on Carr, who jumped into the race in November to get a fundraising head start. He has stockpiled about $2.7 million in the bank, with former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and ex-U. S. Rep. Tom Graves among his donors.

Also looming are two other Republicans who could marshal giant donor networks: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome.

The two most prominent Democratic contenders were on roughly equal financial footing, with both reporting about $1 million in the bank.

Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves is drawing a chunk of his seven-figure haul from state party heavyweights, including former Gov. Roy Barnes, former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin and Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 nominee for governor.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ donor list underscores her reach into national political and entertainment circles. The former Biden administration official reported contributions from Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and media mogul Tyler Perry. Bottoms raised $900,000 and lent herself an additional $200,000.

Congress

In races for Congress, some embattled incumbents are already facing financial pressure from would-be opponents.

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon ended the quarter with nearly $300,000 in his campaign account — almost double the $170,000 raised by U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, the Republican incumbent he’s challenging in next year’s GOP primary.

And Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott, who is facing several prominent primary challengers, ended the quarter with roughly $212,000 on hand, including a $45,000 loan to his own campaign. Much of his haul came from PACs; he raised just $141 from individual donors.

As for Carter’s open Savannah-area seat, Republican Jim Kingston emerged as the early fundraising leader with more than $850,000 in the bank. Activist Kandiss Taylor, who ran for governor in 2022 on a far-right “Jesus, Guns and Babies” platform, reported only $3,000 on hand.