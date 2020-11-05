Gwinnett starts ballot adjudication; expected to run into weekend

Elections workers and volunteers huddled around screens in the county elections office starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, going ballot by ballot to resolve issues. The county’s ballot adjudication process will have these workers and volunteers poring through 3,200 batches of ballots in which at least one had been flagged for an error. That represents somewhere between 80,000 and 160,000 votes, spokesman Joe Sorenson said. The total number of votes among them that have not been counted is likely much fewer.

Errors on those ballots could include a voter using a check mark instead of filling in an oval, or selecting two candidates in an election that requires a single choice. Trios made up of one elections worker, one Republican volunteer and one Democrat volunteer are working together to determine “voter intent” on these ballots; if the selection on the ballot can be discerned, it will be added to the count, Royston said.