LIVE UPDATES: Biden’s lead in Georgia grows with weekend vote counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected Saturday to be the next president of the United States, but as of Sunday morning President Donald Trump was not conceding the race amid the lawsuits his campaign has filed against election results.
Georgia is still too close to call, but Biden has steadily expanded his lead over Trump as elections officials count the last outstanding ballots.
Highlights:
- In Georgia, Biden led Trump by roughly 10,200 votes in the latest tally released overnight by the Secretary of State’s Office. Few ballots remain to be counted, though exactly how many is unclear
- Biden no longer needs Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to secure his election, but Democrats still see the state as a monumental prize
Here’s the latest:
10:20 a.m.
Church was polling site; pastor says more to be done
Due to the pandemic, some churches have pre-recorded their services. As a result, said the Rev. Jeremy Tuck, senior pastor of Living Saint Tabernacle in Forest Park, he was unable to address to historic win in this week’s message.
The church served as a polling site and not only encouraged people in Clayton County to vote, but provided transportation to voters.
Tuck said he plans to talk about the election in next Sunday’s service.
“We’re going to encourage folks to vote for Rev. (Raphael G.) Warnock and Jon Ossoff,” he said of the U.S. Senate races headed to runoffs in Georgia in January. “It doesn’t stop here. We’re going back in January to finish what we started.”
- Shelia Poole
6:04 a.m.
Biden extends lead with more Fulton County votes
President-elect Joe Biden extended his lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early Sunday morning.
Fulton County released additional results shortly after 2 a.m., widening Biden’s margin to 10,195 votes.
- David Wickert
Recap
A snapshot of divided voters
