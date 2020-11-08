LIVE UPDATES: Biden’s lead in Georgia grows with weekend vote counts

The church served as a polling site and not only encouraged people in Clayton County to vote, but provided transportation to voters.

Tuck said he plans to talk about the election in next Sunday’s service.

“We’re going to encourage folks to vote for Rev. (Raphael G.) Warnock and Jon Ossoff,” he said of the U.S. Senate races headed to runoffs in Georgia in January. “It doesn’t stop here. We’re going back in January to finish what we started.”

- Shelia Poole

6:04 a.m.

Biden extends lead with more Fulton County votes

President-elect Joe Biden extended his lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early Sunday morning.

Fulton County released additional results shortly after 2 a.m., widening Biden’s margin to 10,195 votes.

- David Wickert

A snapshot of divided voters

