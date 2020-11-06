Bourdeaux wins 7th Congressional District race, flipping suburban seat

At least 4,800 votes in Gwinnett County remain uncounted, but they are expected to be added to county totals by the end of the day Friday. McCormick has not yet conceded, and his campaign has said it is waiting on Gwinnett’s full results.

“The 7th Congressional District is ready for change,” Bourdeaux said in a Wednesday morning Facebook Live address. “I am here to be an advocate on behalf of the people of this district.”

The 7th District is the only battleground seat that House Democrats have picked up this year. The party lost competitive seats in seven states, and it gained two seats in North Carolina due to redistricting.

In the neighboring 6th District, also highly competitive, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath held her seat against former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel.

The 7th District has been held by Republicans for 25 years, and until Bourdeaux’s first campaign in 2018, Democrats hadn’t come within 20 points of victory in more than a decade.