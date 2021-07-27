1 killed, 1 injured in shootout in Gwinnett Kroger parking lot

Two men were shot in the parking lot of a Kroger shopping center on Monday night after they argued and both reached for guns, Gwinnett County police said.
One of the men died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to investigate the gunfire at the Grayson Commons complex near the intersection of Grayson Highway and Rosebud Road.
The shopping center is anchored by Kroger and includes a fuel center, a bank and several restaurants.
“Detectives believe an altercation between the two males started and the males shot each other,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said in a news release. “Detectives are currently investigating the motive for the shooting.”
No one else was reported injured, he said. Authorities are withholding the name of the slain man until his family is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.