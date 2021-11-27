ajc logo
South Fulton girl, 5, dies after being shot at apartment

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed when a gun discharged at a South Fulton apartment complex Thursday night.

Detectives from the South Fulton Police Department are now investigating the incident, which occurred about 7 p.m. Thanksgiving at the Garden of Camp Creek Apartments in the 4500 block of Washington Road.

Police confirmed reports identifying the victim as Khalis Eberhart.

South Fulton Police Sgt. Jubal Rogers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a bullet struck Eberhart in the chest after another child in the residence found an unsecured gun and fired the weapon.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that Eberhart’s father cradled her in his arms as he ran to paramedics, who rushed the child to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting, Rogers said. It was not known if charges have been filed, the department indicated.

