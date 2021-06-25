ajc logo
Teen arrested in DeKalb shooting that killed 16-year-old

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on West Fairington Parkway off Panola Road, in a residential area behind the Walmart shopping center that houses several apartment complexes.

By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 16-year-old boy is dead and another is facing charges after a shooting Tuesday night near a DeKalb County Walmart.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. on West Fairington Parkway off Panola Road, in a residential area behind the Walmart shopping center that houses several apartment complexes. Officers responded and found the 16-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to DeKalb police.

The victim, whose name was not released, later died at a hospital.

“A 16-year-old male suspect was identified and arrested,” police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said in a statement. “The incident is still active and under investigation.”

No further details were released, including the suspect’s name and charges. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

