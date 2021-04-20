Cops: Man kills 11-year-old daughter, self at Gwinnett park

An officer made the grisly discovery Saturday evening while patrolling Bethesda Park near Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police said in an emailed statement. Authorities said the officer was conducting a random check about 11:30 p.m. when he spotted a vehicle at the back of the parking lot.

As he approached the car, the officer discovered the body of 45-year-old Ignacio Ramos and his 11-year-old daughter, Valeria Ramos. Both had been shot at least once, police said.