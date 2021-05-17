Man surrenders after water gun battle leads to teen’s death at Fayette park

A 20-year-old accused in a deadly shooting that started as a water gun battle surrendered Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sean Allen, who lives in Jonesboro, was charged May 7 with felony murder and aggravated assault following the death of Daquan Rueben Gillett, police said. Gillett, 18, of Riverdale, was killed earlier that day in a shooting at Kenwood Park.
Investigators previously said a “group of youths” were playing with squirt guns and water balloons at the park about 5 p.m. when a fight broke out among the participants. That fight escalated to gunfire and Gillett was struck, according to police. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital but died of his injuries shortly after arriving, sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Allen Stevens previously said.
A second person who was wounded in the shooting left the scene before authorities arrived. He was later dropped off at Southern Regional Medical Center, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further details were released, the sheriff’s office said. Allen was being held without bond late Monday.
In addition to his parents and two sisters, Gillett is survived by a twin brother, according to a GoFundMe page created by one of his sisters.
“Anyone who has had the opportunity to meet my brothers knows that they are always soooo full of joy,” Deashia Gillett posted on the fundraising page.
A viewing for Daquan Gillett is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services in Riverdale, according to his online obituary. His funeral will be held Thursday at noon at the funeral home.