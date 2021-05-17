Man surrenders after water gun battle leads to teen’s death at Fayette park

Sean Allen, who lives in Jonesboro, was charged May 7 with felony murder and aggravated assault following the death of Daquan Rueben Gillett, police said. Gillett, 18, of Riverdale, was killed earlier that day in a shooting at Kenwood Park.

Explore 1 dead after water gun battle leads to shootout at Fayette park

Investigators previously said a “group of youths” were playing with squirt guns and water balloons at the park about 5 p.m. when a fight broke out among the participants. That fight escalated to gunfire and Gillett was struck, according to police. He was taken to Piedmont Fayette Hospital but died of his injuries shortly after arriving, sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Allen Stevens previously said.