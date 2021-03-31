Man accused of killing girlfriend, her teenage son in Gwinnett captured at Mexican border

William Jerome Adams, 24, had been on the run since Friday afternoon after police said he killed 39-year-old Mary Lindsay and her son, 16-year-old Atif Muhammad. Adams was arrested near the Mexican border and will be extradited to Gwinnett to face murder charges, police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Wednesday.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road near Flowery Branch about 2 p.m. and found Lindsay and her son shot to death, authorities said. Adams, who was in a relationship with the woman, was quickly identified as a suspect. Authorities have not released a motive in the case.