Man accused of killing girlfriend, her teenage son in Gwinnett captured at Mexican border

William Jerome Adams, who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her teenage son Friday in Gwinnett County, was captured in Texas while trying to make it across the Mexican border, authorities said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man accused of gunning down his girlfriend and her teenage son last week inside a Gwinnett County home was arrested in Texas after trying to escape into Mexico, police said.

William Jerome Adams, 24, had been on the run since Friday afternoon after police said he killed 39-year-old Mary Lindsay and her son, 16-year-old Atif Muhammad. Adams was arrested near the Mexican border and will be extradited to Gwinnett to face murder charges, police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Wednesday.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road near Flowery Branch about 2 p.m. and found Lindsay and her son shot to death, authorities said. Adams, who was in a relationship with the woman, was quickly identified as a suspect. Authorities have not released a motive in the case.

It’s unclear where in Texas he was taken into custody or whether he drove there from Gwinnett after last week’s shooting. It’s also unclear how long it may take to bring him back to metro Atlanta.

