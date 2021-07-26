Police: 17-year-old boy shot to death after argument at Atlanta pool

Investigators were called to Anderson Pool on Anderson Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the pool, officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, according to police.

On Sunday, the teen was identified as Jakari Dillard, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The investigation into the homicide continues and no arrests have been announced in the case.