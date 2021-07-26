Police: 17-year-old boy shot to death after argument at Atlanta pool

A 17-year-old was shot to death following an argument at a northwest Atlanta pool, police said Sunday.
Investigators were called to Anderson Pool on Anderson Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the pool, officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, according to police.
On Sunday, the teen was identified as Jakari Dillard, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The investigation into the homicide continues and no arrests have been announced in the case.
Dillard is at least the fifth juvenile killed by gunfire in Atlanta this year, according to police. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured after a massive brawl ended in gunfire in Atlanta, authorities said. Nearly 50 teenagers were present when the melee broke out in the 600 block of McAfee Street, police previously said.
Officials announced Sunday afternoon that all City of Atlanta pools had been closed. But the shooting death was not mentioned.
“The Department of Parks and Recreation is completing an operational assessment of all City of Atlanta outdoor pools at this time,” the mayor’s office said in an emailed statement. “Out of an abundance of caution for our residents and staff, it remains necessary to keep the pools closed until further notice.”
The indoor natatoriums and splashpads are unaffected.