Police: Georgia teen shot, killed while friends were target practicing

A high school senior was hanging out with friends in a backyard when she was caught in the crossfire while other teenagers were target practicing, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Candace LeShae Chrzan, 17, died after being shot Tuesday night, according to investigators. Witnesses have said that shots were being fired at targets when Candace was hit, according to Ashley Hulsey, spokeswoman for Carroll County.
No details have been released about who investigators believe fired the fatal shot. Investigators do not believe the teen was intentionally shot. No charges had been filed in the case as of late Friday morning.
A senior at Mount Zion High School, Candace played clarinet in the concert and marching bands, according to her family.
The funeral for Candace will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the Mount Zion High School football field, according to her online obituary.
“Candace also loved to sing and took pride in listening to and appreciating many different genres of music,” her obituary states. “In addition to being gifted in the arts, Candace was also athletic and enjoyed her time on the soccer field and learning martial arts.”
A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family with funeral costs.
“She left behind a broken-hearted community but so many precious memories,” the fundraiser organizer wrote. “As we all grieve, it’s time for Eagle Nation to rise up and support a family that has always supported us.”
