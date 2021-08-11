Woman dead in shooting at Buckhead apartment complex

A woman was found shot dead at an apartment complex in the heart of Buckhead Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments in Buckhead Village around 7:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown confirmed. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting, Brown said. Police have not released the woman’s identity or further information about the incident. Investigators have not said whether a suspect has been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
