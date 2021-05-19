18-year-old killed after shooting, crash into Clayton County mobile home

Christian White had plans to play basketball with a friend at the Hunter Ridge mobile home park in the Irondale area last Sunday afternoon. He had just pulled into a parking space when the bullets started flying, according to a police report obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

His 17-year-old friend told police he heard two gunshots after climbing out of White’s car. He ducked for cover, then took off running after White’s Nissan Altima began rolling toward a trailer on Crossbow Trail. It was only after the car crashed that the teen realized his friend was shot in the chest, according to the report.