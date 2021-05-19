18-year-old killed after shooting, crash into Clayton County mobile home

An 18-year-old boy was killed last week after someone opened fire on his sedan and he crashed into the side of a Clayton County mobile home.
Christian White had plans to play basketball with a friend at the Hunter Ridge mobile home park in the Irondale area last Sunday afternoon. He had just pulled into a parking space when the bullets started flying, according to a police report obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
His 17-year-old friend told police he heard two gunshots after climbing out of White’s car. He ducked for cover, then took off running after White’s Nissan Altima began rolling toward a trailer on Crossbow Trail. It was only after the car crashed that the teen realized his friend was shot in the chest, according to the report.
The 17-year-old was “extremely emotional” when police arrived about 3:20 p.m., an officer said in the report.
“They was just shooting at us,” the friend told the officer. He said he saw a silver Chevrolet sedan leaving the area following the shooting, but he did not know who was driving it.
When White crashed, the 17-year-old yelled for help and was handed a sheet by a neighbor to help stop the bleeding until police and EMS took over, according to the report. White died after being taken to Southern Regional Medical Center.
According to the report, investigators found several rounds in the backseat of the Nissan, which belonged to White’s stepfather. The man told police he did not know anyone who would want to hurt his stepson.
No arrests have been announced in the case.
