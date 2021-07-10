ajc logo
18-year-old shot, killed during Clayton County gun sale

The 18-year-old was shot and killed after arranging to purchase a handgun, Clayton County police said.
The 18-year-old was shot and killed after arranging to purchase a handgun, Clayton County police said.

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Authorities are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a teenager Friday evening during a Jonesboro-area gun sale.

The 18-year-old was shot shortly before 6 p.m. after arranging to purchase a handgun near Swamp Creek at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Fieldgreen Drive, Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Aubriel Stroud said.

Following the shooting, the victim’s friend drove to him the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard, where police were called. The teen was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries, authorities said. His name has not been released.

“This was not a legal gun transaction because the victim was 18 years old and cannot legally purchase handguns,” Stroud said Saturday.

It’s unclear how the two arranged the gun sale or what prompted the deadly shooting. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

