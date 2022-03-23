WATCH: Woman robbed of jewelry at gunpoint in Phipps Plaza parking deck

Security video shows the woman looking at her phone before getting into the driver’s seat of the white Range Rover. The man walks through the parking deck toward the car and appears to be empty-handed. Movement can be seen inside the SUV as the man takes the woman’s jewelry, then gets out of the passenger-side door. As the man walks away, he can be seen carrying a bag.

The suspect was seen leaving Phipps Plaza in a red SUV, and police were able to capture photos of the SUV on traffic cameras near the Buckhead mall.