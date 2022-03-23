WATCH: Woman robbed of jewelry at gunpoint in Phipps Plaza parking deck

Atlanta police are searching for a man who was caught on security cameras entering a woman’s Range Rover in the parking deck of Phipps Plaza and taking her jewelry at gunpoint.
Officers responded to the robbery call at the upscale shopping mall March 12 around 8:20 p.m., police said in a news release. The woman told officers a man opened her passenger door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her jewelry. The suspect then began pulling the woman’s jewelry off her before walking away.
Security video shows the woman looking at her phone before getting into the driver’s seat of the white Range Rover. The man walks through the parking deck toward the car and appears to be empty-handed. Movement can be seen inside the SUV as the man takes the woman’s jewelry, then gets out of the passenger-side door. As the man walks away, he can be seen carrying a bag.
The suspect was seen leaving Phipps Plaza in a red SUV, and police were able to capture photos of the SUV on traffic cameras near the Buckhead mall.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
