2 early morning incidents leave NE Atlanta drivers shot, pistol-whipped

The second victim, a 28-year-old man, met with police shortly before 5 a.m. at a gas station on Piedmont Road south of I-85.

“The preliminary investigation found that the victim had been at the traffic light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver became angry at the victim’s driving,” Avery said in a separate statement. “The suspect drove alongside and shot the victim.”

The victim called police from a nearby Circle K and was later taken to a hospital, where he was reported stable.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

