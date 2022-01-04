2 early morning incidents leave NE Atlanta drivers shot, pistol-whipped

Two drivers went to hospitals Tuesday morning after they were pistol-whipped and shot in separate incidents in northeast Atlanta.
In the first incident, a woman said she was beaten and robbed after she was stopped by a group of men at a Buckhead intersection just south of Lenox Square, according to Atlanta police. In the second, reported hours later in Piedmont Heights, a man told police another driver fired at his moving vehicle in a bout of road rage.
The woman, 28, met with officers at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding Hospital about 1:10 a.m. after she said she had been robbed. The victim told police she was stopped at an intersection near 3200 Lenox Road when several men approached her.
“One of the males was armed and demanded she give him her valuables,” police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. ”The suspect then struck the victim several times with the pistol.”
Her injuries were minor, and she was able to drive herself to the children’s hospital, which is adjacent to Grady Memorial Hospital. It was not clear if any of her belongings were stolen.
The second victim, a 28-year-old man, met with police shortly before 5 a.m. at a gas station on Piedmont Road south of I-85.
“The preliminary investigation found that the victim had been at the traffic light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver became angry at the victim’s driving,” Avery said in a separate statement. “The suspect drove alongside and shot the victim.”
The victim called police from a nearby Circle K and was later taken to a hospital, where he was reported stable.
Both incidents remain under investigation, and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
