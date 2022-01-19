Norwood-backed Buckhead safety task force approved by Council

In making the public safety recommendations, the group would work to get buy-in from businesses, neighborhood associations, residents in apartments and condos and other stakeholders like churches and nonprofits, Norwood said.

Norwood, who has served three terms as a citywide councilwoman and ran unsuccessfully for mayor twice, was elected without opposition in November to represent the western half of Buckhead for the next four years. Once the task force is up and running, she said, she hopes to see action within 90 days.

The group was given the green light by a vote of 14-1, with freshman Councilman Antonio Lewis the sole opposing vote. He questioned whether Buckhead “should be an area to focus additional public safety efforts,” saying other parts of the city would feel left out.

“This is something we should do citywide,” he said.

Later on in the meeting, citywide Councilwoman Keisha Waites, who brought up similar concerns during a recent public safety committee meeting, introduced legislation to expand the city’s Public Safety Commission, which was created last year and tasked with making recommendations to reduce crime.

She sought to pass the measure on immediate consideration, meaning it would bypass the council’s normal two-week committee process. That effort failed on a narrow 8-7 vote, and Waites’ item was referred to the public safety committee.