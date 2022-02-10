Lenox Square shopper robbed of Air Jordans in latest incident at Buckhead mall

The victim flagged down an off-duty officer to report the robbery, describing the suspects as in their 20s. The man told police the suspect who held him at gunpoint was about 6-foot tall and slender, with long dreads. He was wearing a mask.

Air Jordan 1 sneakers retail for upwards of $170, with some Jordans released in limited quantities pushing the $400 range, making them extremely covetable.

For decades, people across the country have committed armed robberies and even killed over the shoes. Just Wednesday, two Idaho men were arrested after allegedly stealing four boxes of vintage Air Jordan sneakers during a late-night holdup in a south Boise neighborhood park, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1990, Sports Illustrated wrote about the trend in a cover story titled, “Your sneakers or your life.” At the time, NBA star Michael Jordan told the magazine, “I thought people would try to emulate the good things I do, they’d try to achieve, to be better. Nothing bad. I never thought because of my endorsement of a shoe, or any product, that people would harm each other.”

In June, two 15-year-olds attempted to rob a Lenox Square security guard after mall hours and then shot him, leaving him critically injured, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The teen suspects, a boy and girl, were arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and a slew of other offenses.

Two months later, a man told police he had been shot near a mall parking garage by someone who left the area in a dark-colored sedan, according to previous reports. Investigators said it appeared the man had been targeted.

In 2020, Lenox Square was the site of at least six shootings, including a homicide that killed a Tennessee man, according to police. Arrests have been made in the majority of those cases.

The violence has reinvigorated an effort to make Buckhead its own city and prompted the mall to take further security measures, including a weapons detector installed in late 2020 at the main entrance. Atlanta police have also opened a mini-precinct inside the mall.

Lenox Square also participates in APD’s camera integration system called Connect Atlanta, a network of more than 4,500 surveillance cameras from across the city that allows officers to pull up footage on their cellphones and laptops from inside their squad cars before they even get to a scene.

“Lenox Square remains committed to doing all we can in partnership with the Atlanta Police Department to curtail crime in the area,” mall General Manager Robin Suggs said in a video released Wednesday by the department encouraging residents and business owners to join the network.

Participating in the network “will make it easier and faster for (APD) investigators to get in touch with you if an incident occurs in or around your location,” Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor said.