Atlanta officials unveil new Buckhead police precinct

Caption Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant gives a speech during the unveiling of the new Buckhead mini-precinct. Thursday, January 13, 2022. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 10-year lease from Cousins Properties will cost just $1 a year, city officials said. In addition, the Buckhead Coalition and Buckhead Community Improvement District have pledged a combined $150,000 to equip the new precinct for its officers.

Mayor Andre Dickens, who has been vocal in his opposition to Buckhead cityhood efforts, said the new mini-precinct is just one step in reducing crime across Atlanta.

“The most important issue for any mayor is to keep our cities safe and its residents safe,” said Dickens, who took office Jan. 3. “It is a paramount concern to me to stop this crime wave that we have in our city.”

He said the precinct’s proximity to popular restaurants and shops, including the upscale Buckhead Village area, is crucial in getting officers to scenes sooner.

Dickens, who lives in southwest Atlanta, said he lived in Buckhead for nearly 17 years. His 16-year-old daughter attends the Atlanta Girls’ School in Buckhead, works a part-time job at a nearby restaurant and plays volleyball in the area, he noted.

“This is personal for me,” he told the crowd. “Just like I want my daughter’s safety, I want your family to be safe.”

Jim Durrett, who leads the Buckhead Coalition and Buckhead CID, said he is excited about getting more officers in the area.

“We’re going to have a presence in this part of Buckhead that hasn’t been here before,” he said. “The more officers we have doing effective policing, the more we’ll deter crime.”

Caption Colin Connolly, CEO of Cousins properties, shows a project plan to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Police Rodney Bryant the plans for the new Buckhead mini-precinct. Thursday, January 13, 2022 Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In his remarks, Bryant noted that Zone 2 saw the steepest drop in crime of any of his department’s six zones last year. Atlanta police Maj. Andrew Senzer, the Zone 2 commander, said violent crime fell by 7.8% in the area last year, compared to 2020.

Nearly 50% of his officers’ calls are traffic related, said Senzer, who’s been with the department 26 years.

“That takes up a lot of time and it takes away the officers’ ability to fight crime, to patrol their beats,” he said, calling the new building a “game-changer” in his efforts to keep the city’s busiest area safe. “This precinct is one step in making sure we have resources in the right area.”