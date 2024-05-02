Crime & Public Safety

Marietta Fire Museum vandalized, forced to close

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The Marietta Fire Museum was closed Thursday after someone broke in and vandalized some of its antique items overnight, authorities said. It will reopen Friday. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)
By
49 minutes ago

The Marietta Fire Museum was closed Thursday after someone broke in and vandalized several of its antique items overnight, authorities said.

A man entered the museum, located at Marietta Fire Station 51 on Haynes Street, early Thursday morning and spent several hours inside as firefighters were sleeping, Steve Dau, spokesperson for the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The suspect damaged several items, but the most notable damage was to an antique coin-operated children’s ride that had been working, Dau said. The six antique vehicles were not damaged.

In photos shared with the AJC, the suspect can be seen using a fire extinguisher and spraying a mannequin dressed in firefighter gear. In another photo, he is holding a fire ax.

The museum, which opened in the late 1990s, features a collection of historic items like fire vehicles, tools and other gear dating to 1854, the museum’s website said. Some of the vehicles displayed include: an 1879 Silsby Steamer, a 1921 American LaFrance Pumper, a 1929 Seagrave Pumper, a 1949 Pirsch Ladder Truck and a 1952 Chevrolet Panel Truck.

The suspect was taken into custody by Marietta police after city employees arrived for work and noticed the damage.

Officials spent Thursday cleaning and removing the damaged items. The museum, which is free to visit, will be open during its normal hours Friday.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

