New trial date set for 2024 in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
45 minutes ago
X

A new trial date has been set for three men accused of killing a former Gwinnett County coach at a gas station last year.

David Booker, Miles Collins and Josiah Hughley were on trial last week for the July 2022 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman. The proceedings came to an abrupt end, however, when a judge declared a mistrial following improper comments made by the prosecution.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

It was the third day of testimony when the defense asked for a mistrial “based on an improper comment made by the prosecutor, incorrectly attributing a statement to one of the defendants, implicating himself and a co-defendant,” Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins wrote in her order granting the motion.

ExploreTrial underway for trio accused in 2022 killing of former Gwinnett coach

The prosecution’s exact comment was not stated in the order, but Adkins said in court that she thought the comment was so improper that it prejudiced the jury and there was no other remedy than to grant the request for a mistrial.

“I can’t unring the bell,” she said.

ExploreMistrial declared for trio accused of killing former Gwinnett coach in 2022

In a statement, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said the decision to grant the mistrial was based on a “technical issue within the legal proceedings” and vowed to retry the case. The new trial has been set for the week of Sept. 16, 2024, according to court records.

Coleman, who was living in Louisiana at the time of his death, was in town visiting his young daughter, according to his friends and family. He was putting air in his tires at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners when a group of men tried to steal his Dodge Charger, according to Gwinnett police. He was killed while trying to fight them off.

ExploreDetective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone

The Norcross High School graduate was a former football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School.

The suspects also were being tried for gang offenses, with the state alleging that the trio was part of the Bloods gang and planned to take Coleman’s vehicle by force in order to help the gang and to maintain or increase their status.

After the mistrial was declared, Coleman’s mother, Venetia Coleman, told Channel 2 Action News that “it was an unfortunate situation that happened, but we understand that a delay is not a denial.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YOUNG THUG CASE
After 9 months, jury seating begins this week, judge decides50m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

TIKTOK INFLUENCER
Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d
47m ago

AJC INVESTIGATION
White supremacists profit on messages targeting Atlanta Jews
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State leaders meet to address safety concerns after shooting
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State leaders meet to address safety concerns after shooting
2h ago

The Jolt: Georgia leaders condemn ‘Heil Hitler’ sign on I-75 overpass
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Woman shot to death while trying to enter DeKalb apartment
2m ago
Cobb teacher fatally shot by estranged husband at Paulding home, police say
37m ago
Young Thug case: After 9 months, jury seating begins this week, judge decides
50m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
MONDAY’S WEATHER
One more day of near-80 temps before cold blast
7h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top