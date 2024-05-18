Crime & Public Safety

Woman fatally shot in drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta

The shooting happened near Center Street near Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta.

30 minutes ago

A passenger in a vehicle was killed early Saturday after several men opened fire in northwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police told the news station that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near a store and apartment complex off Center Street. A 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead near the original crime scene after the driver called 911 from a nearby location, Channel 2 reported.

A toddler belonging to the woman was also inside the vehicle at the time and was not injured, police told Channel 2. The driver was said to be unharmed.

Surveillance footage from the store near the incident location appeared to show the gunfire.

“From the surveillance video that we viewed, the vehicle was traveling down Center Street and three males opened fire as the vehicle drives by, striking the vehicle,” police spokesman Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2.

Police did not say why the suspects began shooting at the vehicle or if the woman was the intended target. No other details on the shooting were provided.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

