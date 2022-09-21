ajc logo
X

Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone

Miles Collins appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Miles Collins appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
1 hour ago
Norcross High grad, former coach was killed at Peachtree Corners gas station in July

Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accused of killing the former football coach and young father at a Peachtree Corners gas station two months ago.

The 29-year-old was gunned down at a QuikTrip at Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle while putting air in his car’s tires the afternoon of July 10, Gwinnett police previously said. Three suspects were attempting to steal his Dodge Charger, authorities confirmed, and when he fought back, one of them shot him and took off.

Coleman, who lived in Louisiana but was back in town visiting his young daughter, died at the scene.

Combined ShapeCaption
Bradley Coleman with his daughter.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Bradley Coleman with his daughter.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
Bradley Coleman with his daughter.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The suspected getaway driver, 20-year-old Miles Collins, faced a judge Wednesday as scores of Coleman’s supporters looked on. Collins and David Booker, 20, are both charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A third suspect has not been identified.

Several of those in the courtroom wore red T-shirts with Coleman’s photo on them, hoping to send a message. District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson was also in attendance for the high-profile hearing, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“We’re going to be here for every court appearance,” Coleman’s cousin, Don Expose, told the news station, “whatever is going on.”

A Gwinnett detective testified that Flock cameras helped police track the suspects. Authorities were able to obtain the license plate number of their Mercedes-Benz and linked that to a rental agreement. Police were able to make contact with the man who rented the car and said he confirmed that Collins and Booker returned it about 90 minutes after the fatal shooting.

The detective said once they obtained video from the gas station, the suspects could be seen “looking for cars to steal. For several hours, they were repeatedly driving through.”

Combined ShapeCaption
David Booker (left) and Miles Collins are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

David Booker (left) and Miles Collins are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
David Booker (left) and Miles Collins are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

After targeting Coleman’s car, one of the suspects climbed into his driver’s seat, police said. Coleman got in on the passenger side and tried to stop the theft before a second suspect got out of the black Mercedes and got involved in the fight.

At that point, police said the suspects exited the car and one of them fired at Coleman, killing him.

ExploreMan killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station

The detective testified that Collins’ cellphone also placed him in “close proximity” to the QT at the time of the shooting. He will remain in the Gwinnett jail without bond, Channel 2 reported.

Coleman, a Norcross High School graduate who went on to play college football at Southern University, later coached at Peachtree Ridge High School. A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for his daughter has collected more than $120,000.

About the Author

Breaking News staff
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury 5h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (right)

Credit: Special

Brian Kemp aims for the suburbs – with Glenn Youngkin’s help
Cindy Dawson prepares her morning dose of low THC oil in the kitchen of her Smyrna home in December 2019. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for two companies authorizing them to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil in Georgia within the year. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
1h ago
Cindy Dawson prepares her morning dose of low THC oil in the kitchen of her Smyrna home in December 2019. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for two companies authorizing them to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil in Georgia within the year. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
1h ago
April 20, 2021 Stone Mountain - Aerial photograph shows Memorial Hall (foreground) and Confederate Memorial Carving (background) at Stone Mountain Park on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No decision yet on creator of Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
11h ago
The Latest
Body of Athens mother found burned, stripped after chilling message to her daughter

‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
54m ago
Gwinnett police looking for driver who struck, killed 66-year-old woman
4h ago
Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest
5h ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
15h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top