BREAKING | 1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Cobb

At least one person was injured Friday during a shooting involving police in Cobb County, officials said.

Officers are crowded around a Chevron gas station on Old Floyd Road near Fontaine Road. The area is just north of Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton. Police spokesman Eric Smith confirmed gunfire occurred in the area, but did not provide other details.

The incident has been classified as an officer-involved shooting. Smith did not say if the person injured was an officer or someone police had encountered. Their condition was also not provided.

According to Channel 2 Action News, at least two patrol cars appeared to have crashed into a charred box truck near a convenience store directly behind the gas station.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will update this language as more details emerge.

