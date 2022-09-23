3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip

Collins, the suspected getaway driver, faced a judge Wednesday as scores of Coleman’s supporters looked on. Several of those in the Gwinnett courtroom wore red T-shirts with Coleman’s photo on them.

A Gwinnett detective testified during the court appearance that Flock cameras helped police track the suspects. Authorities were able to obtain the license plate number of their Mercedes-Benz and linked that to a rental agreement. Police made contact with the man who rented the car and said he confirmed that Collins and Booker returned it about 90 minutes after the shooting.

The detective said once they obtained video from the gas station, the suspects could be seen “looking for cars to steal.”

After targeting Coleman’s car, one of the suspects climbed into his driver’s seat, police said. Coleman got in on the passenger side and tried to stop the theft before a second suspect got out of the Mercedes and got involved in the fight.

The suspects eventually exited the car and one of them fired at Coleman, killing him.

A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Coleman’s daughter has collected more than $120,000.