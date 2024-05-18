Politics

Turnout rises in Georgia primary heading into election day

Precincts will be open statewide on Tuesday
A voter leaves the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration Elections during the first day of early voting for the Georgia presidential primary on Monday, Feb 19, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

15 minutes ago

The early votes are in, and over 550,000 people already have cast their ballots before election day Tuesday in Georgia’s primary.

Three weeks of early voting ended with a busy day Friday as 93,000 in-person voters showed up at voting locations across the state.

The last chance to vote is on election day, when precincts will be open across Georgia for races including Congress, the Supreme Court of Georgia, the General Assembly and county offices.

In all, early turnout was lower than in the primary two years ago, when more competitive statewide races were on the ballot, such as contests for governor and U.S. Senate.

Over 513,000 people voted at in-person early voting locations this year compared to nearly 796,000 in 2022. An additional 37,000 voters have returned absentee ballots so far in this year’s primary.

More people have participated in the Republican primary than in the Democratic primary — 288,000 to 254,000. Another 9,000 people have cast nonpartisan ballots.

The winners of partisan primaries will advance to the general election in November. In some cases, the primary will effectively decide the winner in races where candidates do not face an opponent from another party.

Georgia is an open primary state, meaning voters can choose whichever party’s primary they want to participate in.

Voters can find their election day precincts and view sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

