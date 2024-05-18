In all, early turnout was lower than in the primary two years ago, when more competitive statewide races were on the ballot, such as contests for governor and U.S. Senate.

Over 513,000 people voted at in-person early voting locations this year compared to nearly 796,000 in 2022. An additional 37,000 voters have returned absentee ballots so far in this year’s primary.

More people have participated in the Republican primary than in the Democratic primary — 288,000 to 254,000. Another 9,000 people have cast nonpartisan ballots.

The winners of partisan primaries will advance to the general election in November. In some cases, the primary will effectively decide the winner in races where candidates do not face an opponent from another party.

Georgia is an open primary state, meaning voters can choose whichever party’s primary they want to participate in.

Voters can find their election day precincts and view sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.