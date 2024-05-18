Legally blind Clark Atlanta student charts a path to medical school

Robinson had his heart set on attending a historically Black college, and Atlanta schools — like Clark Atlanta and Morehouse — topped the list. His parents were worried about him attending school in another state, especially because he enrolled in January 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were like, ‘Oh, are you going to be able to do it?’” he said. “Eventually, like all parents do, they just gave in.”

Robinson said Clark Atlanta made accommodations for him, such as letting him record lectures and giving him extra time to complete assignments. He’s the only student requiring these services at this time, said Vickie M. Jester, Clark Atlanta University’s Counseling & Disability Services Center director. The university has about 4,000 students. The school’s disability staff met regularly with Robinson to monitor his progress, Jester added.

Robinson said attending college in another state during the pandemic helped bring him out of his shell.

“Before the pandemic, I was a closed-off person ... but attending an out-of-state college, especially an HBCU, forced me to reach out to my peers,” he said. “Without taking those steps to make friends, I honestly probably would not have surrounded myself with successful friends who would also push me to try new things.”

In addition to making friends, Robinson also participated in the American Heart Association’s HBCU Scholars Program, where students spend a year conducting research projects alongside physicians at Morehouse School of Medicine. He has also been accepted to an accelerated master’s degree program at Agnes Scott College in Decatur. He will start working toward a master’s in medical science on May 29. The program is just a year long. Robinson hopes to attend medical school in the fall of 2025, preferably at Morehouse School of Medicine or Howard University in Washington, D.C.

He credits his mom, a former nurse, and his dad, a cancer survivor, with sparking his interest in medicine.

“My parents were huge advocates for me (and are) the reason I’m here now,” Robinson said.

His advice to those facing similar obstacles and considering attending college in another state?

“I would say definitely take the risk; it’ll be fun,” he said. “It’ll be a learning lesson ... you just have to find your place, find your rhythm.”