Crime & Public Safety

12-year-old shot multiple times in NW Atlanta

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
By
46 minutes ago

A 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to an area near Martin Luther King Jr. and Hamilton E. Holmes drives shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, officers said they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

The boy was said to be alert and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said they later learned that the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, but no other details were released. There are two gas stations and a smoke shop in the area.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Roger was better to America than America was to Roger,’ pastor says of slain airman

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: John Spink

City opens investigation into Buckhead nightclub after deadly shooting

Credit: TNS

Emory hailed students’ award-winning app, then suspended them for it, suit says
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ossoff receives long-awaited updates on USPS facility in Palmetto
5m ago
Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City
Man with stolen license plate shot, killed by Cobb officers, police say
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor