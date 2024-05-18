12-year-old shot multiple times in NW Atlanta

A 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times in northwest Atlanta on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to an area near Martin Luther King Jr. and Hamilton E. Holmes drives shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, officers said they found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

The boy was said to be alert and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said they later learned that the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, but no other details were released. There are two gas stations and a smoke shop in the area.

