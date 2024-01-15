‘First blast of dangerously cold air’ coming Tuesday in Atlanta

The forecast prompted Cobb County to cancel school on Tuesday.

“Due to a winter weather advisory, all Cobb schools will be closed on January 16, 2024,” the district said in a social media post. “All after-school activities are also canceled. As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as conditions allow.”

The official social media site for the Appalachian Judicial Circuit, comprised of Pickens, Fannin, and Gilmer counties, noted that “Gilmer County Schools are cancelled on January 16th in anticipation of inclement weather. Therefore, per the Standing Order of the Appalachian Circuit, Juvenile Court in Gilmer is also cancelled for January 16th.”

Check ajc.com for the latest school closings.

By Wednesday morning, metro Atlanta’s thermometer could sink to 15 degrees, with the wind chill effect making us feel like we’re at zero.

According to Channel 2 Action News, that would be the coldest for the metro Atlanta area since Dec. 24, 2022, when temperatures hit 8 degrees.

The wintry conditions will remain into Wednesday, and daytime highs will struggle to get above freezing.

North of Atlanta, residents should prepare to contend with precipitation as well as frosty conditions.

“We’re getting reports of snow mixed with sleet across parts of far (Northwest Georgia) where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect,” the NWS said around midday Monday. The winter storm warning is expected to last through Tuesday morning, officials said.

The NWS sees a lower chance of precipitation in metro Atlanta but cautions about slick spots such as bridges.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended the area by @NWSAtlanta for the possibility of light freezing rain Tuesday morning. Confidence in the metro receiving ANY precipitation is low, however, the possibility exists for a few slick spots, especially bridges. pic.twitter.com/BeslVoJCfO — Atlanta-Fulton County EMA (@AFCEMA) January 15, 2024

A slow warming trend will begin Thursday and into Friday with afternoon highs returning to the mid-40s. Overnight lows will remain below freezing for much of the long-term forecast, with Friday reaching a low of 36 degrees, according to Channel 2.

Temps next week could be frigid🥶. Here is a look at what we could see Wednesday morning!

There is an 80% (8 out of 10) chance that Wednesday morning lows🌡️ will fall between the values indicated below.



Stay up to date on the forecast and take proper cold wx precautions!#gawx pic.twitter.com/32PuoL2KqQ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 12, 2024

Below freezing temperatures mean water pipes are at risk of freezing and bursting. In December 2022, burst pipes became an issue in several commercial, residential and state buildings due to cold temperatures. Fulton County was forced to close down libraries, senior centers, art centers and healthcare offices, while DeKalb County’s courthouses were shut down for several days because of burst pipes.

To avoid the potential flooding inside your home or business, leave water dripping slowly from your faucets, monitor pipes, open cabinets to allow warm air to circulate, insulate your pipes and, perhaps most important, learn where your water shutoff valve is located.

“Due to the anticipated inclement weather, DWM would like to remind our customers to call ATL 311 at 404-546-0311 if they notice water leaking from sidewalks or streets,” Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management said in a social media post.

With frigid temperatures on the way make sure you and your family are prepared! 🥶

Winter Prep -> https://t.co/X4XZercDvQ#gawx pic.twitter.com/NOLWd0pWNU — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 14, 2024

If you’re using a space heater, there are some things you’ll want to follow to avoid a potential fire. Plug heaters directly into an outlet instead of an extension cord, place heaters at least 3 feet away from any items that may be flammable, never leave heaters turned on when away or asleep, ensure pets and children stay away from them at all times, and double check that all smoke alarms and sprinklers are functioning properly.

Outdoor plants are also at risk and may need to be covered or moved inside until the cold spell moves past the state. If you choose to cover you plants, commercial growers recommend using a floating row cover or black plastic.

Conditions will also not be pleasant for any pets to remain outdoors, especially overnight. Bring your furry friends indoors and consider dressing them up in a sweater and shoes to keep them warm during potty breaks and walks. If you notice their snouts or paw pads become dry, try using coconut oil or petroleum jelly.

Several locations across metro Atlanta will be be available to those without shelter.

The City of Atlanta said in a release that its warming center at the Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, would open at 8 a.m. Tuesday. See atlanta.gov for details.

Must Ministries will open as a weather shelter to women, men and children until Jan. 20. Those in need are asked to report to the shelter at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta by 8 p.m. to stay overnight and receive dinner and breakfast.

In DeKalb County, 24 hour warming shelters are available at 2771 Columbia Drive and 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur, 593 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale and 2585 Gresham Road in Atlanta. Other overnight shelters are listed online at dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.