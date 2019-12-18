How – and when – to protect your pipes from freezing

Frozen Pipes:, Everything YouNeed to Know.Unrelenting winter weather has slammed dozens ofstates across the U.S.As a result, many Americansare dealing with the very real anddangerous risk of frozen pipes. .If you suspect your pipes are frozen, there arefour key things you should immediately do. . 1. In order to limitpossible damage if apipe bursts, shut off thewater at the main valve. .2. If you’re able to, fill your bathtub before shutting the main valve off so that you have water available to flush toilets. .3. Turn on the bathtubfaucet so that when yourpipes do thaw, the ice hasroom to expand and drain.4. If there are any visible signs of pipe damage,call a plumber and schedule an appointment. .Although it’s better to allow your pipes tothaw on their own, some situations may warrantgetting involved with these five steps. .1. Leave a faucet on andallow water to flow, as it willhelp melt ice in pipes. .2. Use a hair dryer, NOTa blowtorch, keroseneor propane heater, toheat up the pipe.3. Put a space heater in the roomwhere the frozen pipe is. .4. Continue to warmup your pipes until fullwater pressure returns. .5. Reach out to aplumber if you can’t findthe frozen pipe or itis not accessible