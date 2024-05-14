BreakingNews
8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
Crime & Public Safety

3 teens charged with murder after 11-year-old shot to death in Paulding

2 suspects remain on the run, investigators say
Zander Trayvon Jmeer Whatley was in the fifth grade.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Zander Trayvon Jmeer Whatley was in the fifth grade.
By
45 minutes ago

Three teenagers have been charged with murder following a shooting in Paulding County last month that killed an 11-year-old boy, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

But only one teen is in custody, and the U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search to find the other two suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

On April 29 shortly after 11 p.m., Zander Trayvon Jmeer Whatley was shot while inside his family’s home off Ruth Way, a residential neighborhood near Ga. 92, according to investigators. The fifth grader was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries. The GBI was asked to assist with the investigation.

In a Facebook post, Zander’s mother, Shareeda Dorsey, said losing him has been the hardest thing in her life.

Explore11-year-old killed after shots fired into family’s Paulding home

“I’m just trying to process my baby not here anymore and comfort his siblings, who are missing him like crazy,” she added.

Warrants were issued for 18-year-old Osman Sesay Jr. and 19-year-olds Al-Hamid Ibrahim Kuyateh and Nazier Lloyd Anderson, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Sesay was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a traffic stop and is being held there pending extradition to Georgia.

“I am grateful to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their swift action and helping to take this dangerous individual into custody,” Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement.

He will never sit at this desk again. He won’t come back for the senior walk. Homecoming won’t happen for him. He...

Posted by Zuri West on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Zander’s funeral was held Saturday on what would have been his 12th birthday. He was a member of the Hal Hutchens Elementary School student council and played soccer, baseball and one season of football, according to his obituary.

After his death, Zander’s teacher, Zuri West, posted a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook that was shared hundreds of times:

“On Monday, April 29th, I lost one of my favorite small humans.

I lost a light.

I lost my daily ‘good morning Ms. West.’

I lost laughter.

I lost MY student.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kuyateh and Anderson is encouraged to contact the Paulding Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3047 or via the department’s mobile app, which can be downloaded for free.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow

BREAKING
8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
34m ago

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?
2h ago

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Atlanta’s past issues with Airbnb
1h ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-85 South lanes reopen after crash in Midtown
3 killed after driver fleeing Mount Zion police crashes into boulder, GSP says
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs
Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case