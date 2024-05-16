Taylor Swift coming back to Atlanta? Well, the Chiefs will be here

The NFL released its schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday. The Falcons will host the Chiefs in Week 3, a Sunday Night Football matchup on Sept. 22. Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Swift has been known to dress in red and attend games in support of the team. She did so 13 times last season, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in Las Vegas in February where she jetted back from Tokyo.

It appears Swift will be available should she want to attend the Falcons-Chiefs game here. Swift is still on the lengthy The Eras Tour that brought her to Atlanta last year. She has a break between a date in London on Aug. 20 and the next date of Oct. 18 in Miami.

Are you ready for some football, Taylor?

Swift grabs attention when she attends games as cameras capture nearly every move from her arrival to her interactions in luxury suites while watching and cheering. She has brought a focus on the NFL from her legion of fans.

The Chiefs have embraced the high-profile fan. After a regular-season win over the Chargers last year, where Kelce had 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”