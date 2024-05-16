Atlanta Falcons

Taylor Swift coming back to Atlanta? Well, the Chiefs will be here

Credit: TNS

Singer Taylor Swift watches Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)
By AJC Sports
45 minutes ago

Get ready Swifties.

Taylor Swift may be returning to Atlanta. No, there will be no concerts like the three-day epic of sold out shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April of 2023 where the megastar played to some 300,000 adoring fans.

You see, the Chiefs are coming to town.

The NFL released its schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday. The Falcons will host the Chiefs in Week 3, a Sunday Night Football matchup on Sept. 22. Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Swift has been known to dress in red and attend games in support of the team. She did so 13 times last season, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in Las Vegas in February where she jetted back from Tokyo.

ExploreFalcons to host champion Chiefs on Sunday night; full 2024 schedule released

It appears Swift will be available should she want to attend the Falcons-Chiefs game here. Swift is still on the lengthy The Eras Tour that brought her to Atlanta last year. She has a break between a date in London on Aug. 20 and the next date of Oct. 18 in Miami.

Are you ready for some football, Taylor?

Swift grabs attention when she attends games as cameras capture nearly every move from her arrival to her interactions in luxury suites while watching and cheering. She has brought a focus on the NFL from her legion of fans.

The Chiefs have embraced the high-profile fan. After a regular-season win over the Chargers last year, where Kelce had 12 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: AP

