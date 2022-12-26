DeKalb court offices closed for flooding repairs

The Clerk of Superior Court’s office on the ground floor will be closed Tuesday Dec. 27 through Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 after a water pipe burst and flooded multiple areas of the clerk’s office on the ground floor, the office said Christmas Day. The physical office will remain closed to employees and the public during that time with employees working remotely during the cleanup and repairs.

The Judicial Tower will also be closed until further notice. According to an order, no courthouse staff or members of the public should attempt to access the Judicial Tower without approval of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.