DeKalb court offices closed for flooding repairs

Some offices at the DeKalb County Courthouse will be close for the remainder of the year after freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend resulted in some flooding around the courthouse.
The Clerk of Superior Court’s office on the ground floor will be closed Tuesday Dec. 27 through Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023 after a water pipe burst and flooded multiple areas of the clerk’s office on the ground floor, the office said Christmas Day. The physical office will remain closed to employees and the public during that time with employees working remotely during the cleanup and repairs.
The Judicial Tower will also be closed until further notice. According to an order, no courthouse staff or members of the public should attempt to access the Judicial Tower without approval of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
All offices at the Judicial Tower will operate remotely until further notice. The Board of Equalization’s office will open and all hearings will be held as scheduled on Tuesday.
The public will still be able to file online criminal, civil, real estate, tradenames and UCC documents at www.dksuperiorclerk.com. Online filing is available 24 hours a day. No passport or notary applications can be processed during the closure and temporary protective orders will be processed through the website.
Anyone who received prior notice for an in-person hearing should contact the Judge’s chambers or other administrative offices.
