Expected cold weather prompts some metro Atlanta schools to cancel classes

“We understand unscheduled changes to school days impact families differently and do not make this decision lightly,” the district said in a statement. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our 107,000 students, their families, and our 19,000 team members.”

Paulding posted a message on its website that said the district will shift to a digital learning day.

Cherokee officials said all facilities will be closed Tuesday.

Atlanta school district officials in a message to parents that its district offices will be closed and there will be no afterschool activities.

Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a statement that all afterschool athletic and extracurricular activities at all schools have been canceled Tuesday. Rivera said the district will provide an update by 3 p.m. Tuesday about whether classes and afterschool activities will be canceled Wednesday.

Some private schools, such as Mount Paran Christian School in Cobb, are also closing and canceling afterschool activities Tuesday.

Staff writer Asia Simone Burns contributed to this report.