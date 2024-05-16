Crime & Public Safety

Snag Savannah Bananas tickets this Saturday in Marietta

16 minutes ago

Savannah Bananas tickets are impossible to score.

Or are they?

The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta’s Spring Fundraiser, happening from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Marietta Wine Market, 18 Powder Springs Street, boasts a bounty of auction and raffle items including a clutch of the coveted commodities.

Three tickets, a sporty foam finger, car decal and pre-game snacks will go home with one lucky bidder. You can choose from June 1, June 15 or June 29.

“All of the money from the auction and from the raffles goes directly back into the community,” JLCM Vice President Ariel Starke said in a social media post. “We support a lot of local community organizations like Sweetwater Mission, the Center for Children and Young Adults, the Center for Family Resources and so many more.”

Raffle and auction items include jewelry, restaurant and merchant gift cards, yoga and pilates classes and more.

Wine tasting tickets are $10. Register at cobb-marietta.jl.org/events/jlcm-spring-fundraiser.

Founded in 1933 as the Marietta Junior Welfare League, the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta promotes volunteering, developing the potential of women, and improving communities, according to the organization.

The Marietta Wine Market, located off the Marietta Square, stocks an expertly curated selection of wine, gourmet cheese, crackers and other elegant nibbles, cute accessories and gifts - and hosts regular wine tasting events to benefit a host of local causes.

ajc.com

Credit: Junior League of Cobb-

icon to expand image

Credit: Junior League of Cobb-

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Falcons to host champion Chiefs on Sunday night; full 2024 schedule released

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse willing to halt graduation rather than allow disruptions

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Police believe speed a factor in crash that killed 3 teens killed in Alpharetta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Police believe speed a factor in crash that killed 3 teens killed in Alpharetta

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker case: Former roommate relieved after suspect’s arrest
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rev. Al Sharpton to speak at funeral of airman shot by Florida deputy
16m ago
UPDATE
2nd teen surrenders after 11-year-old shot to death in Paulding
UPDATE
Police believe speed a factor in crash that killed 3 teens killed in Alpharetta
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia