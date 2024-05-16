Snag Savannah Bananas tickets this Saturday in Marietta

Three tickets, a sporty foam finger, car decal and pre-game snacks will go home with one lucky bidder. You can choose from June 1, June 15 or June 29.

“All of the money from the auction and from the raffles goes directly back into the community,” JLCM Vice President Ariel Starke said in a social media post. “We support a lot of local community organizations like Sweetwater Mission, the Center for Children and Young Adults, the Center for Family Resources and so many more.”

Raffle and auction items include jewelry, restaurant and merchant gift cards, yoga and pilates classes and more.

Wine tasting tickets are $10. Register at cobb-marietta.jl.org/events/jlcm-spring-fundraiser.

Founded in 1933 as the Marietta Junior Welfare League, the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta promotes volunteering, developing the potential of women, and improving communities, according to the organization.

The Marietta Wine Market, located off the Marietta Square, stocks an expertly curated selection of wine, gourmet cheese, crackers and other elegant nibbles, cute accessories and gifts - and hosts regular wine tasting events to benefit a host of local causes.