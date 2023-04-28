Prosecutors argue against Victor Hill remaining free on appeal

Justice Department officials said in a Thursday filing that Hill’s request should be denied for two reasons: he was convicted of a “crime of violence,” and prosecutors do not believe his legal representatives identified any “substantial” questions that will be raised on appeal.

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October of violating the civil rights of six Clayton County jail detainees by ordering them strapped in restraint chairs as punishment. The devices can lawfully be used only if a detainee poses a threat to themselves or others.