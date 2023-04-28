X

Prosecutors argue against Victor Hill remaining free on appeal

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In a new court filing, federal prosecutors argue that former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill should report to prison on time, and not remain free while his federal conviction is being appealed.

Justice Department officials said in a Thursday filing that Hill’s request should be denied for two reasons: he was convicted of a “crime of violence,” and prosecutors do not believe his legal representatives identified any “substantial” questions that will be raised on appeal.

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October of violating the civil rights of six Clayton County jail detainees by ordering them strapped in restraint chairs as punishment. The devices can lawfully be used only if a detainee poses a threat to themselves or others.

U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross sentenced Hill to 18 months in prison in March. The former sheriff is scheduled to report May 15 to a low-security federal facility in Forrest City, Arkansas.

In a filing with the court earlier this month, Hill’s team argued that reporting to prison in May could mean Hill serves his entire sentence before a decision on his appeal is made, and would be “a manifest miscarriage of justice if the appeal comes out his way.”

Hill’s attorneys have until Tuesday to respond, according to court documents.

