Henry Schools expecting to get list of superintendent candidates soon

Henry County Schools is expecting soon to get an idea of who could be the district’s next superintendent.

During a brief update on its superintendent search, Henry school board chairwoman Sophe Pope on Monday said the application deadline for candidates for the position had closed Sunday. She added that the deadline for residents to participate in a community survey on the job also was ending Monday.

“We will be hearing in the next couple of days from the Georgia School Board Association (about) how many applications there were,” she said. “And then they will advise us on the steps.”