Henry Schools expecting to get list of superintendent candidates soon

Henry County Schools is expecting soon to get an idea of who could be the district’s next superintendent.
During a brief update on its superintendent search, Henry school board chairwoman Sophe Pope on Monday said the application deadline for candidates for the position had closed Sunday. She added that the deadline for residents to participate in a community survey on the job also was ending Monday.
“We will be hearing in the next couple of days from the Georgia School Board Association (about) how many applications there were,” she said. “And then they will advise us on the steps.”
Mary Elizabeth Davis, the school system’s most recent superintendent, left the district in March to become the leader of Cherokee County Schools. Carl Knowlton, a former chief of staff for Davis, was tapped to lead the south metro Atlanta education system of about 44,000 students as interim superintendent in February.
