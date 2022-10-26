Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial

Once at the jail, the detainees were strapped to the chair for hours, including a 17-year-old, who was confined to the device twice for a total of 10 hours. Several of the men urinated on themselves multiple times, despite pleas to jail staff that they needed to use the restroom.

Hill took the stand in his own defense the last of the eight-day trial, telling the jury that he ran the Clayton County Jail like a military institution because of the need to maintain order. His defense attorneys repeatedly pointed out that jail personnel were outnumbered by those imprisoned, whose numbers could reach as many as 2,200.

But prosecutors said Hill unnecessarily strapped the men in the chairs. At the time of their intake, each was being cooperative and was not showing any signs that they would hurt themselves or others.

The conviction comes nine years after a Clayton County jury acquitted the controversial sheriff of 32 felony counts against him in state court, including racketeering, theft by taking, making false statements and violating his oath of office. That jury heard testimony for seven days and deliberated for just one.