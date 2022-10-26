Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment.
The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for days, seemed to again be at an impasse after sending District Court Judge Eleanor Ross a note earlier in the afternoon that one juror was failing to follow instructions.
But the panel apparently worked through the difficulties and render a verdict at around 4:20 p.m.
Hill showed no emotion Wednesday as the verdict was read. He leaned over at one point to speak to one of his attorneys, but was otherwise still.
He was accused of strapping the men into the restraint chairs — which are supposed to be used to calm combative detainees in cases where they could hurt themselves or others — as retaliation or revenge. But he claimed his actions were necessary because of the things the men did that got them arrested, including allegedly attacking two women at a grocery store and pointing a gun at men in a car.
Once at the jail, the detainees were strapped to the chair for hours, including a 17-year-old, who was confined to the device twice for a total of 10 hours. Several of the men urinated on themselves multiple times, despite pleas to jail staff that they needed to use the restroom.
Hill took the stand in his own defense the last of the eight-day trial, telling the jury that he ran the Clayton County Jail like a military institution because of the need to maintain order. His defense attorneys repeatedly pointed out that jail personnel were outnumbered by those imprisoned, whose numbers could reach as many as 2,200.
But prosecutors said Hill unnecessarily strapped the men in the chairs. At the time of their intake, each was being cooperative and was not showing any signs that they would hurt themselves or others.
The conviction comes nine years after a Clayton County jury acquitted the controversial sheriff of 32 felony counts against him in state court, including racketeering, theft by taking, making false statements and violating his oath of office. That jury heard testimony for seven days and deliberated for just one.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: Indiana State Police