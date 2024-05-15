BreakingNews
3 teenagers killed in Alpharetta crash
BREAKING | 3 teenagers killed in Alpharetta crash

Three teenagers died Tuesday night in a crash in Alpharetta.

Three teenagers have died following a single-vehicle crash in Alpharetta, police said Wednesday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a wreck on Westside Parkway, police said. There were five people inside a vehicle when it crashed, and two were killed at the scene.

Aryan Joshi and Sriya Avasarala, both 18, died from their injures, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A third person, 18-year-old Anvi Sharma, died at the hospital, where two others were also being treated, according to police. Sharma was believed to be the driver, Channel 2 reported.

The wreck closed Westside Parkway until early Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

