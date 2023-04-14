District Court orders prosecutors response to Victor Hill imprisonment appeal

A U.S. District Court judge on Thursday ordered federal prosecutors to respond to a request by former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to remain free on bond while he appeals his October conviction.
Judge Eleanor Ross gave prosecutors until April 27 to answer the request, which Hill’s attorneys made Wednesday after the federal bureau of prisons ordered the former lawman to turn himself in to FCI Forrest City in Forrest City, Arkansas. Hill is set to begin an 18-month sentence at the low-security prison May 15, according to court documents.
The longtime controversial sheriff of Clayton County was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees by ordering that they be strapped into restraint chairs as punishment, an illegal use of the device.
Hill is appealing the conviction to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta and asked the court to allow him to remain free during the process instead of going to prison.
“If Mr. Hill is denied bond while his appeal is pending, he will almost certainly serve his entire sentence before the appeal is even resolved — which would work a manifest miscarriage of justice if the appeal comes out his way,” Hill’s lawyers wrote in their motion for Hill to remain free on bond. “For these reasons, Mr. Hill respectfully asks this Court to allow him to remain on bond while he litigates his appeal.”
Hill’s legal team has until May 2 to reply to any response from prosecutors, according to court documents.
