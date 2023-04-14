District Court orders prosecutors response to Victor Hill imprisonment appeal

Judge Eleanor Ross gave prosecutors until April 27 to answer the request, which Hill’s attorneys made Wednesday after the federal bureau of prisons ordered the former lawman to turn himself in to FCI Forrest City in Forrest City, Arkansas. Hill is set to begin an 18-month sentence at the low-security prison May 15, according to court documents.

The longtime controversial sheriff of Clayton County was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees by ordering that they be strapped into restraint chairs as punishment, an illegal use of the device.