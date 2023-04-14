X

District Court orders prosecutors response to Victor Hill imprisonment appeal

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A U.S. District Court judge on Thursday ordered federal prosecutors to respond to a request by former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to remain free on bond while he appeals his October conviction.

Judge Eleanor Ross gave prosecutors until April 27 to answer the request, which Hill’s attorneys made Wednesday after the federal bureau of prisons ordered the former lawman to turn himself in to FCI Forrest City in Forrest City, Arkansas. Hill is set to begin an 18-month sentence at the low-security prison May 15, according to court documents.

The longtime controversial sheriff of Clayton County was convicted in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees by ordering that they be strapped into restraint chairs as punishment, an illegal use of the device.

Hill is appealing the conviction to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta and asked the court to allow him to remain free during the process instead of going to prison.

“If Mr. Hill is denied bond while his appeal is pending, he will almost certainly serve his entire sentence before the appeal is even resolved — which would work a manifest miscarriage of justice if the appeal comes out his way,” Hill’s lawyers wrote in their motion for Hill to remain free on bond. “For these reasons, Mr. Hill respectfully asks this Court to allow him to remain on bond while he litigates his appeal.”

Hill’s legal team has until May 2 to reply to any response from prosecutors, according to court documents.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

UNC students protest decision to ban 'Cop City' activist14h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

DA offers plea deal to ex-Milton basketball players charged in fatal shooting
19h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
6h ago

Credit: AP

Tigers' Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe
7h ago

Credit: AP

Tigers' Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe
7h ago

Credit: Contributed

Metro Atlanta boy dies a week after being swept in a rip current
32m ago
The Latest

Clayton grand jury hands down 64-count indictment of county jail detainees
15h ago
Carolyn Long Banks was an Atlanta trailblazer
15h ago
Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown gets time served for fraud
18h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
15h ago
Supreme Court won't block $6B student debt relief settlement
14h ago
Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top