Atlanta officer arrested after Lyft driver killed in Union City, police say

An Atlanta police officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Union City, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Officer Koby Minor resigned from the Atlanta Police Department after being arrested, authorities confirmed. He has since been booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault, records show.

At the time of his arrest, police said Minor was on unpaid administrative leave due to being arrested in Milton on Dec. 25, 2023, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drugs not in an original container. His department-issued firearm was confiscated and has been in police custody since the December arrest, Atlanta police said.

According to Channel 2, Union City police responded to South Fulton Parkway near Stonewall Tell Road regarding a shooting. The victim was identified to the news station as 35-year-old Reginald Folks.

Investigators told Channel 2 that the suspect, identified as Minor, remained at the scene after the shooting. Minor is accused of shooting Folks, who was working as a Lyft driver, the news station reported.

Further details on the shooting were not released, and police did not say if Minor was Folks’ passenger.

Minor was hired by the Atlanta Police Department in July 2018.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Union City police for information on the shooting.

