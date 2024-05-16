Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta officer arrested after Lyft driver killed in Union City, police say

The fatal shooting involving a Lyft driver happened on South Fulton Parkway in Union City, police told Channel 2 Action News.

The fatal shooting involving a Lyft driver happened on South Fulton Parkway in Union City, police told Channel 2 Action News.
By
31 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Union City, officials told Channel 2 Action News.

Officer Koby Minor resigned from the Atlanta Police Department after being arrested, authorities confirmed. He has since been booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault, records show.

At the time of his arrest, police said Minor was on unpaid administrative leave due to being arrested in Milton on Dec. 25, 2023, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drugs not in an original container. His department-issued firearm was confiscated and has been in police custody since the December arrest, Atlanta police said.

According to Channel 2, Union City police responded to South Fulton Parkway near Stonewall Tell Road regarding a shooting. The victim was identified to the news station as 35-year-old Reginald Folks.

Investigators told Channel 2 that the suspect, identified as Minor, remained at the scene after the shooting. Minor is accused of shooting Folks, who was working as a Lyft driver, the news station reported.

Officer Koby Minor was hired by Atlanta Police Department in July 2018.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Further details on the shooting were not released, and police did not say if Minor was Folks’ passenger.

Minor was hired by the Atlanta Police Department in July 2018.

ExploreUber driver accused of stealing rape victim’s belongings after ride

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Union City police for information on the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Falcons to host champion Chiefs on Sunday night; full ‘24 schedule released4m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse willing to halt graduation rather than allow disruptions
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

High school senior among 3 teens killed in Alpharetta crash

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker case: Former roommate relieved after suspect’s arrest

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker case: Former roommate relieved after suspect’s arrest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than 1,000 DeKalb students need psych evals. They’ll likely wait
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 men shot in NW Atlanta as music video filmed nearby
2h ago
Man to serve life for deadly stabbing outside Cobb restaurant
He waited an hour for man to leave DeKalb barbershop, then killed him
Featured

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Bad Bunny to take the stage for night two at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
PG A.M.: Biden quietly sends emissary to Morehouse ahead of risky speech
Chris Sale keeps dazzling as Braves blank Cubs again