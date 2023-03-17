X

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill files appeal of conviction

Local News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill on Friday filed an appeal of his October conviction for violating the civil rights of jail detainees.

Hill, 58, became one of the state’s most well-known sheriffs during his almost 15-year tenure because of his bravado and claim that the Clayton County facility he ran was “Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.”

But on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross sentenced him to 18 months in prison and six years of probation. Ross called Hill arrogant and forbade him from working in law enforcement upon his release, including as a consultant.

Hill’s appeal will be heard by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Federal prosecutors indicted Hill on charges that he violated the civil rights to seven detainees by ordering them strapped to restraint chairs for hours, even though they were not of harm to themselves or others. The jury found Hill guilty on all but one count.

Hill’s attorney, Drew Findling, said after Tuesday’s sentencing that he would appeal the former sheriff’s conviction on several grounds.

First, Findling said, the federal government failed to provide prior notice to Hill that they way he was using the chair was illegal. Second, there are concerns that a juror had been pressured to produce a verdict despite his alleged reservations.

The jury appeared deadlocked on a verdict during several days of deliberations after the foreman said she had concerns that one juror was struggling cognitively with the case. The foreman said she feared the jury could not come up with a verdict, but Ross brought the man out and asked him if he was able to make a decision.

When he said yes, the judge returned the jury to deliberations.

“The issue that jumps out (to) all of you that were with us, which is that the jury was out for four days and the juror that held out was brought out for individual questioning, which was somewhat unheard of in my experience,” Findling said.

