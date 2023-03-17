Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill files appeal of conviction

Hill’s attorney, Drew Findling, said after Tuesday’s sentencing that he would appeal the former sheriff’s conviction on several grounds.

First, Findling said, the federal government failed to provide prior notice to Hill that they way he was using the chair was illegal. Second, there are concerns that a juror had been pressured to produce a verdict despite his alleged reservations.

The jury appeared deadlocked on a verdict during several days of deliberations after the foreman said she had concerns that one juror was struggling cognitively with the case. The foreman said she feared the jury could not come up with a verdict, but Ross brought the man out and asked him if he was able to make a decision.

When he said yes, the judge returned the jury to deliberations.

“The issue that jumps out (to) all of you that were with us, which is that the jury was out for four days and the juror that held out was brought out for individual questioning, which was somewhat unheard of in my experience,” Findling said.