Bickers fights for appeal date as feds plan to dismiss wire fraud charges

“If this was a year ago, I would absolutely say, ‘Yeah, let’s do that,’” Bickers’ attorney Marissa Goldberg said in arguing against the case being heard in District Court.

Bickers, who was credited as a driving force behind former Mayor Kasim Reed winning his first term in office, was convicted in March 2022 in connection with a pay-for-play contracting scheme that rocked City Hall.

Jurors found Bickers guilty on nine of 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, filing false tax returns and the four counts of wire fraud. She was sentenced to 14 years in prison in September 2022.

Prosecutors announced in June 2023 that they planned to drop the wire fraud charges after courts of appeal — including the U.S. Supreme Court — redefined conditions under which fraud accusations could be prosecuted. Federal authorities concluded Bicker’s failure to report outside income to the city of Atlanta, the basis of the wire fraud claims, may not have met those conditions.

“Although the Eleventh Circuit has yet to consider the issue, recent Supreme Court precedent and out-of-circuit decisions have rejected wire fraud prosecutions premised on lies which allow an employee to maintain employment and that are only indirectly related to the money or property obtained,” federal officials said in a filing at the time. “Because of these post-trial developments in the law, the government intends to seek dismissal of Bickers’s four wire fraud counts.”

Jones said he shared the concerns of Bickers’ attorneys that bringing the case back to District Court could jeopardize her August hearing. He said the 11th Circuit, while one of the most efficient of the appeals courts, is overwhelmed with cases and would have to push back Bickers’ appeal another year if the schedule is altered.

He also said there are a number of scenarios that could play out. He could dismiss the charges and hold off on the resentencing; the 11th Circuit could address the appeal and dismiss the charges itself; or the 11th Circuit could decide to go in a totally different direction.

“We’re all making assumptions here,” he said. “We are not bound by what other circuits do.”

When asked why prosecutors were only now advocating for the court to make a decision, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Johnson said prosecutors were trying to meet a Monday filing deadline on the case set by the 11th Circuit.

Jones said he would move quickly — issuing a decision perhaps as early as Thursday — because Bickers deserves to have her day in court.

“That’s the top priority,” he said. “She needs to know one way or the other.”