Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to be imprisoned in Arkansas in May

“If Mr. Hill is denied bond while his appeal is pending, he will almost certainly serve his entire sentence before the appeal is even resolved — which would work a manifest miscarriage of justice if the appeal comes out his way,” Hill’s lawyers wrote in their motion for Hill to remain free on bond. “For these reasons, Mr. Hill respectfully asks this Court to allow him to remain on bond while he litigates his appeal.”

Hill was convicted by a federal jury in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees in the Clayton County jail by ordering staff to strap them into restraint chairs as punishment, which is illegal. The chairs can only be used legally as a stopping the inmate from harming himself or others.