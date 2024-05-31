A.M. ATL: Yes, he can still run for president

Morning, y’all! TGIF. Expect temperatures in the low to mid-80s throughout the weekend, with isolated storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

But first: a truly unprecedented verdict.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Donald John Trump Jr. is the first former president found guilty of a crime.

A Manhattan jury convicted him on all 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to hide hush money payments made ahead of the 2016 election.

You probably know all that — but what does it mean? And what’s next? And will it affect the local case against Trump? Let’s dive in.

What’s next: As my colleague Rosie Manins explains in more detail, Trump remains free while awaiting sentencing. That’s scheduled for July 11, about two weeks after CNN’s presidential debate in Atlanta — and just a few days before the Republican National Convention.

The potential sentence: Trump technically faces up to four years in prison for each charge, but it’s more likely the judge will sentence the former president to home confinement or probation. Or issue a fine.

Appeal coming? Yes, Trump’s attorneys are expected to appeal, but they can’t do so until after sentencing. From there, the appeals process is likely to take … a long time.

The Fulton County factor: My colleague Bill Rankin reports that Trump’s New York conviction is unlikely to affect his bond conditions in Fulton’s election interference case. But the conviction could, in theory, play a role in sentencing if Trump is found guilty in Fulton, too.

The politics: A criminal conviction does not preclude Trump from running for president, because the Constitution only sets forth a few requirements for candidates.

How it actually plays out at the ballot box is anyone’s guess at this point.

“This might energize the people who really love Trump more,” Audrey Haynes, a University of Georgia political scientist, told the AJC. “Others on the fence may be less likely to back him. But it’s going to take time for this to sink in.”

Stay tuned to AJC.com and Politically Georgia for more updates throughout the day — and all election season long.

TOP OF THE CLASS

The AJC’s industrious education team touched base with dozens of high school valedictorians from across metro Atlanta, asking about their hopes for the future and … lots of other things.

“I am worried about having to drive the Grady Curve to get to Georgia Tech,” Fayette County High’s Emily Balsam said.

MORE TOP STORIES

» Two men drowned in Atlanta-area lakes in the last two days: one in Allatoona, the other in Lanier.

» A Georgia teenager is one of the first pediatric patients in the world to receive a breakthrough medication aimed at delaying the onset of Type 1 diabetes — and possibly preventing it from ever developing.

» Atlanta received funding for 444 affordable housing units across seven different projects.

UNTHINKABLE LOSS

Alpharetta resident Ghada Elnajjar is the descendant of Palestinian refugees and still has family in Gaza. She says she’s lost at least 100 relatives in Israeli bombardments.

“As more people are being killed, our fear is who is next,” Elnajjar told the AJC. “It’s devastating.”

BEWARE THE BIRD FLU

The CDC announced Thursday a third human bird flu case associated with the growing outbreak in dairy cows, this one in Michigan. Georgia remains on high alert as experts warn of the “possibility of increased risk to human health.”

Backyard chickens are making people sick, too. But not from bird flu.

FREE FILING

The IRS plans to make its free tax return filing system permanent — and available in all 50 states.

SHOWDOWN IN ATHENS

The NCAA baseball regional starts today in Athens, with host Georgia and top MLB prospect Charlie Condon playing Army at 1 p.m. Georgia Tech plays UNC-Wilmington at 7 p.m. Watch on ESPN+.

If both local teams win, we’ll have some Clean Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday.

More sports highlights:

Before the Braves’ 3-1 loss last night, an emotional but optimistic Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke to reporters for the first time since tearing his ACL. His surgery is scheduled for next week.

The Atlanta Dream host the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces tonight (7:30 p.m. on ION).

The lottery for tickets to next year’s Masters Tournament opens tomorrow. Here’s how to apply.

A MAJOR AWARD

Big shoutout to AJC Falcons reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter, who won this year’s Bill Nunn Memorial Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The award honors his “long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage” and comes with a plaque inside the Hall of Fame Museum.

THEATRE TRAVAILS

A year after reviving Atlanta’s Tara Theatre, owner Christopher Escobar says it’s still losing money — but things are headed in the right direction.

“We got a lot of help when we opened,” he said. “We still need help to keep it open.”

ON THIS DATE

May 31, 1921

Residents of Kirkwood, which had been its own city since 1899, called a meeting to discuss annexing Atlanta.

“The people of Kirkwood realize that the city of Atlanta is destined to become the greatest city in the south, and that it is now on the threshold of a great educational and industrial development,” the organizing committee wrote, in part.

Kirkwood and other nearby neighborhoods joined Atlanta the next year.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured Samuel Santos (left) receiving his GED from Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. Officials hope the program helping inmates earn the equivalent of a high school diploma keeps them out of trouble once released.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Check out Matt Kempner’s lighthearted look at some outdated laws still on the books — including efforts to ice out ice cream trucks in a pair of local cities.

“I’m a little embarrassed,” the mayor of Avondale Estates said upon learning the news. “We sound like horrible people.”

