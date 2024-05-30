Man drowns in Lake Lanier after falling from fishing boat

A man who was fishing with his wife on Lake Lanier drowned Wednesday after falling from his boat, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators said they believe that when Matthew Mayo of Gainesville tried to sit in a seat on the bass boat, it became unbolted from the bottom, causing him to fall into the water. Mayo, 73, did not resurface.

Wardens, along with Hall County deputies and firefighters and Gainesville police officers, were called to Lanier Point to search for the man. His body was located using a SONAR device in six feet of water, the DNR said. A remote-operated vessel was then able to recover Mayo’s body.