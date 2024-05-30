Crime & Public Safety

Spalding jailer arrested, accused of sexual contact with inmate

Deputy Quentin Morgan, 22, is facing charges of sexual assault, sodomy and violation of oath of office.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Deputy Quentin Morgan, 22, is facing charges of sexual assault, sodomy and violation of oath of office.
By
0 minutes ago

A Spalding County jailer was arrested Friday and is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the jail, authorities said.

Detention Deputy Quentin Morgan, 22, is facing charges of sexual assault, sodomy and violation of oath of office, according to the Spalding Sheriff’s Office. He was fired Friday and is being held without bond at the jail where he served. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in April.

“When speaking with the judge, we requested that Morgan be denied bond. He broke the law; he will be held accountable and face consequences,” Sheriff Darrell Dix wrote in a statement.

Jailer Quentin Morgan was arrested Friday after he allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate at the Spalding County jail, authorities said.

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after the inmate reported that Morgan went into his room and assaulted him. After investigators looked at surveillance footage, they interviewed Morgan, who waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the alleged crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

I’m hurt, I’m mad, and I’m frustrated,” the victim’s mother, Judy Freeman, told Channel 2 Action News. “He’s humiliated, and he’s hurt. And when he hurts, as a parent you are going to hurt.”

Morgan previously served as a jailer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office but was fired in March for failing to meet performance standards. He had spent about four months at that job.

“There were no allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Morgan while working in the Coweta County Detention Center,” a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
‘New’ Georgia system to monitor campaign donations turned out to be a bust

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?
1h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
2h ago

Atlanta kicks off third summer of mayor’s youth employment program
2h ago
The Latest

YSL trial: Fulton courthouse internet issues cause another delay
Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction
Police seek suspect more than a week after Forest Park homicide
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

New pandas coming to D.C.; Zoo Atlanta pandas will leave by year’s end
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend May 29-June 5
Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his plans for 2026 and beyond