Spalding jailer arrested, accused of sexual contact with inmate

A Spalding County jailer was arrested Friday and is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the jail, authorities said.
Detention Deputy Quentin Morgan, 22, is facing charges of sexual assault, sodomy and violation of oath of office, according to the Spalding Sheriff’s Office. He was fired Friday and is being held without bond at the jail where he served. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in April.
“When speaking with the judge, we requested that Morgan be denied bond. He broke the law; he will be held accountable and face consequences,” Sheriff Darrell Dix wrote in a statement.
Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office
The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after the inmate reported that Morgan went into his room and assaulted him. After investigators looked at surveillance footage, they interviewed Morgan, who waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the alleged crimes, the sheriff’s office said.
“I’m hurt, I’m mad, and I’m frustrated,” the victim’s mother, Judy Freeman, told Channel 2 Action News. “He’s humiliated, and he’s hurt. And when he hurts, as a parent you are going to hurt.”
Morgan previously served as a jailer with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office but was fired in March for failing to meet performance standards. He had spent about four months at that job.
“There were no allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Morgan while working in the Coweta County Detention Center,” a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
