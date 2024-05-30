Spalding jailer arrested, accused of sexual contact with inmate

A Spalding County jailer was arrested Friday and is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the jail, authorities said.

Detention Deputy Quentin Morgan, 22, is facing charges of sexual assault, sodomy and violation of oath of office, according to the Spalding Sheriff’s Office. He was fired Friday and is being held without bond at the jail where he served. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in April.

“When speaking with the judge, we requested that Morgan be denied bond. He broke the law; he will be held accountable and face consequences,” Sheriff Darrell Dix wrote in a statement.